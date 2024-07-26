Album Stream: Rakim – G.O.D.s Network: Reb7rth

Rakim returns with his fourth solo studio album, G.O.D.s Network: Reb7rth. This is his first album in nearly 15 years, Featuring 7 new tracks and guest appearances by Masta Killa, Kurupt, B.G., Hus Kingpin, Compton Menace, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Planet Asia, Louis King, Sally Green, Kobe Honeycutt, The L.A. Grand Choir, DMX, Fred The Godson, Skyzoo, 38 Spesh, Prodigy, Method Man, X-Raided, Big Twins, KXNG Crooked, Canibus, LA The Darkman, Chino XL, Kool G Rap, Joell Ortiz, Tristate.

You can stream G.O.D.s Network: Reb7rth in its entirety below..