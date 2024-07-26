Album Stream: Rakim – G.O.D.s Network: Reb7rth

in

Rakim returns with his fourth solo studio album, G.O.D.s Network: Reb7rth. This is his first album in nearly 15 years, Featuring 7 new tracks and guest appearances by Masta Killa, Kurupt, B.G., Hus KingpinCompton Menace, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Planet Asia, Louis King, Sally Green, Kobe Honeycutt, The L.A. Grand Choir, DMX, Fred The Godson, Skyzoo, 38 Spesh, Prodigy, Method Man, X-Raided, Big Twins, KXNG Crooked, Canibus, LA The Darkman, Chino XL, Kool G Rap, Joell Ortiz, Tristate.

You can stream G.O.D.s Network: Reb7rth in its entirety below..

Spread the love

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailNew Music: Rakim – King’s Paradise Default ThumbnailVideo: Rakim Performs Tiny Desk Concert For NPR Music Video: Latto ft. Rakim – Technique Music Video: Rakim ft. Masta Killa & Kurupt – Be Ill

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *