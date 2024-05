Action Bronson goes outdoors in the video for his brand new single, “Nourish A Thug”. Directed by Sean Kelly, the clip follows Action camped out in the woods while kicking his witty bars over Daringer’s soundbed. “Nourish A Thug” is the first offering off Action Bronson’s upcoming album, Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor.

Watch the “Nourish A Thug” video below.