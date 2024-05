Ghostface delivers his first album on Mass Appeal Records, and his first since 2019’s Ghostface Killahs. This one is titled Set The Tone. Featuring 19 new tracks as GFK celebrated his 54th birthday. Featuring guest appearances by Nas, Jim Jones, Sheek Louch, Raekwon, October London, Fat Joe, AZ, Ja Rule, Ye, Busta Rhymes, and more.

You can stream Set The Tone below.