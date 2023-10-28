Home Album Stream EP Stream: Sheek Louch – Gorillaween 5 Album Stream EP Stream: Sheek Louch – Gorillaween 5 By Cyclone - October 28, 2023 Sheek Louch continues his Halloween tradition with the fifth installment of his Gorillaween mixtape series. Featuring 8 new tracks and guest appearances by Raekwon, Dyce Payne & Tony Moxberg. You can stream Gorillaween 5 in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Sheek Louch ft. Cory Gunz – Consecutively Music Video: Sheek Louch – Barber Shop Talk New Music: Sheek Louch ft. Ghostface Killah – Hibiscus New Music: Sheek Louch ft. Styles P – Act Now