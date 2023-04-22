Home Music Video Music Video: Sheek Louch ft. Cory Gunz – Consecutively Music Video Music Video: Sheek Louch ft. Cory Gunz – Consecutively By Cyclone - April 22, 2023 Sheek Louch revisits his Gorillaween 4 project with the official video for his track “Consecutively” featuring Cory Gunz. Directed by AK40Devin, Sheek and Cory trade bars from the block and various dark sets. Watch the “Consecutively” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Sheek Louch – Barber Shop Talk Music Video: Cory Gunz & David Bars – Brand New New Music: Sheek Louch ft. Ghostface Killah – Hibiscus New Music: Sheek Louch ft. Styles P – Act Now