BJ The Chicago Kid and Coco Jones team up for their new collab, “Spend The Night”. On the smooth duet, BJ hits the bedroom where Coco Jones awaits. “Spend The Night” follows BJ’s previous release “Liquor In The Sky” featuring Freddie Gibbs. Meanwhile, Coco is fresh off her appearance on Brent Faiyaz’ “Moment Of Your Life”.

You can stream “Spend The Night” below.