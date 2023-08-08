Home New Music New Music: Wiz Khalifa – Hype Me Up New Music New Music: Wiz Khalifa – Hype Me Up By Cyclone - August 8, 2023 Wiz Khalifa gets the party live with his new single, “Hype Me Up”. Produced by ID Labs, TM88, Sid and Wizzle, Wiz speaks on loyalty, hard work, and success. You can stream “Hype Me Up” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – No Competition Music Video: Wiz Khalifa ft. Young Deji – Pounds And Shrooms Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Peace And Love Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Try It New Music: Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign – You Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Swole Life