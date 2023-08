After dropping her new single, “Shot O’ Clock”, Saweetie quickly follows with the official video. Directed by Lauren Dunn, the sexy visual features Saweetie in a room full of clocks, bathing in a bikini inside a huge shot glass, along with belly dancing in glitter. “Shot O’ Clock” was part of Saweetie’s dual release with her single/video “Birthday” featuring YG and Tyga.

Watch the “Shot O’ Clock” video below.