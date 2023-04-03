Home Music Video Music Video: Morray ft. Lil Tjay – High Price Music Video Music Video: Morray ft. Lil Tjay – High Price By Cyclone - April 3, 2023 Morray links with Lil Tjay for their new collab “High Price”. In the visual, Morray reminisces about the good and the bad of love while vibing with a group of baddies. Watch the “High Price” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Rich The Kid ft. Lil Tjay – Do You Love Me Music Video: Lil Tjay – Clutchin My Strap Music Video: Morray – Da Rant Music Video: Morray – Broken Vows Music Video: Lil Tjay – Give You Want You Want New Music: Lil Tjay – Give You Want You Want