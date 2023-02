To celebrate Valentine’s Day, OVO Sound’s Roy Woods gives fans his first single of the year, “Don’t Love Me”. Produced by Crater and UpNorth, Roy croons about his the mixed emotions of a complicated and toxic relationship. “Don’t Love Me” is Roy Woods first new music since 2022’s “Bad Bad” and “Insecure“.

You can stream “Don’t Love Me” below.

***Updated with the official video.***