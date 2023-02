Logic delivers the second installment of his track “Paradise” featuring Grammy-award winning singer Norah Jones. Produced by Conor Albert, Logic reflects on the funky instrumental speaking on the good life and his upbringing and his success. This record is follow-up to “Paradise” featuring Jesse Boykins III from his 2015 album, The Incredible True Story. His upcoming album, College Park is on the way.

You can stream “Paradise II” below.