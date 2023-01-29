TDE’s Lance Skiiiwalker has announced that his next album is on the way. Tentatively titled Audiodidactic, the project will be his first full-length release since 2016’s Introverted Intuition. Here is his first single/video titled “Beantown”. He had this to say about the record:

“I experienced Boston once while I was on tour, it felt like a really cool city. Thinking about it more, I realized it was missing a love song. I haven’t heard anything about Boston in that world. The record is more about the vibes I felt there than a particular person, the girl is a metaphor.”

Watch the “Beantown” video below.