Kodak Black takes a trip to Maui in the video for his latest single, “Maui Woop”. In the visual, Kodak Black vibes in a mink in the A and then heads to Hawaii for some self analyzation. “Maui Woop” is Kodak’s first music since last year’s Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.

Watch the “Maui Woop” video below.