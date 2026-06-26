Music Video: Rod Wave – Piece Of Your Love (Short Film)

June 26, 2026

Rod Wave shares “Piece Of Your Love” a wounded love song from his upcoming album Don’t Look Down, alongside an official short film. The song had already been floating around online, but its official release gives the fan favorite a proper place in the rollout for his next album. Rod’s voice carries the ache first, then the melody follows: love, distance, regret, and the pull of someone he still cannot shake. The short film adds more weight to that feeling. Rather than building a flashy performance clip, the visual leans into mood and memory, matching the song’s wounded romantic tone.

Watch the “Piece Of Your Love” short film below.

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