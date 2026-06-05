Music Video: Larry June & Cookin Soul – The P Vitamin C

Larry June and Cookin Soul are bringing Orange Season back into focus for its 10-year anniversary. The liberate the official video for the track “The P Vitamin C”. Cookin Soul lays down a warm, loop-driven backdrop with that sunlit tape-hiss feel, while Larry June glides through it with game, discipline, and low-stress confidence. Larry lets the details do the work, keeping the whole thing smooth, grounded, and quietly motivational. Originally released in 2016, Orange Season has become one of the key early links between Larry June’s Bay Area cool and Cookin Soul’s sample-rich production style. The anniversary moment now extends beyond the new visual, with a limited physical release that includes vinyl, CD, cassette, and merch editions.

Watch the official video for “The P Vitamin C” below.