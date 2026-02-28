Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 907) “Panel of Experts”

B .Dot joins the cast in the latest episode from the JBP as the crew starts with T.I. and family continuing to diss 50 Cent (18:50) including Domani’s ‘Ms. Jackson’ (41:08). In new music, CyHi shoots at J. Cole (59:40) and Bruno Mars drops ‘The Romantic’ (1:15:22). The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees (1:41:35), Lil Yachty’s interview with Bootleg Kev (1:46:28), Joe phones N.O.R.E. after his comments about rappers with podcasts (2:01:20), the room reacts to comments from Aiysha Diaz on ‘Earn Your Leisure’ (2:13:45), and much more!

