Rod Wave returns with his new single/video, “Sinners”. Directed by The Coogler Brothers, the vintage clip follows Rod while he vents about his tough times. The video features cameos by Woody McClain, Dominque Madison, and Charles A. Black. The track serves as the title-track off the upcoming motion-picture Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan in theaters April 18th.

Watch the “Sinners” video below.