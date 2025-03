N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the one and only Nelly!

Nelly joins us and shares his journey. Sharing stories from his Country Grammar days to the present day. Nelly shares it all!

Nelly talks about creating hit records, Apple Bottom Jeans, and much, much more!

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!

Spread the love