Music Video: Central Cee – Limitless

Central Cee’s new album, Can’t Rush Greatness just hit the streets. To celebrate, he gives fans his new video “Limitless”. The black-and-white clip follows Cee while hangs with his crew and works out.
You can watch the “Limitless” video below.
