Mac Miller’s estate is set to release the late rapper’s next posthumous album, Balloonerism on January 17th. Here is the forthcoming project’s first single, “5 Dollar Pony Rides”. Produced by by Mac Miller, Thundercat, Ronald Bruner Jr. and Kintaro. Mac takes a moment to reflect on a relationship with his melodic flow.

You can stream “5 Dollar Pony Rides” below.