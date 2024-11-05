New Music: Gang Starr – Finishem

To mark the fifth anniversary of One Of The Best Yet, Gang Starr is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, “Finishem”. DJ Premier states:

“As we approached the five-year milestone of ‘One Of The Best Yet’, I felt compelled to create a track that would commemorate the occasion appropriately, This album holds significant meaning for me, Guru’s family, and our fans, necessitating a new track to mark this anniversary….now I’m about to finishem, my rep alone could diminish’em…. The fans have consistently shown their appreciation for new Gang Starr music—this track is a tribute to them.”

You can stream “Finishem” below.

