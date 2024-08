Drake keeps the new music coming as he follows his 100 Gigs 3 pack with 3 more new songs titled “Circadium Rhythm”, “SOD” & “No Face” ft. Playboi Carti. SOD was previously premiered by Kai Cenat with a verse from Lil Yachty on it. With this release Yachty’s verse has been removed. No word if these tracks will end up on DSPs but stay tuned.

You can stream all 3 records below.

Spread the love