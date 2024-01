Young M.A drops off a new single/video titled, “Watch (Still Kween)”. As she rides the sample of JAY-Z’s “Intro (The Dynasty)”, M.A. spits her braggadocios bars while seated behind the wheel of her white Range Rover. “Watch (Still Kween)” is Young M.A’s first music since “Open Scars” back in December.

Watch the “Watch (Still Kween)” video below.