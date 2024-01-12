Album Stream: Jeymes Samuel & Various Artists – The Book of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)

In support of the motion picture film, The Book Of Clarence, film director and musician Jeymes Samuel releases the official soundtrack, The Book Of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack). Featuring 11 new tracks and new music from D’Angelo, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Adekunle Gold, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, Jorge Ben Jor, Yemi Alade, Alice Smith and Terry Callier.

In addition, Jeymes Samuel releases the film’s score, The Book Of Clarence (Original Motion Picture Score), which features 28 songs.

You can stream The Book Of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) in its entirety below. The film also stars Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, and more and is in theaters now.