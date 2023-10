With the 10 year anniversary of their collab album, Rubber Souls around the corner, Tanya Morgan and 6th Sense link up for an upcoming sequel. Here is the first single, “Don’t Look Up”, with Mia Jae. Don Will had this to say about the record:

“I’m hesitant to say album or EP or whatever because this album is a living breathing organism and who knows what it could be by the time it gets from us to you.”

You can stream “Don’t Look Up” below.

Don’t Look Up feat Mia Jae by Tanya Morgan