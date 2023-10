Meechy Darko delivers his new solo project, Doses. Featuring 9 new tracks and guest appearances by Shaun K, Nyck Caution & Anthony Flammia. He had this to say about the project:

“Oftentimes an artist will overthink the process, overpaint the portrait, over exaggerate the truth or oversimplify the abstract. My goal was to give you the most, but make sure we never ever OVERdose.”

You can stream Doses in its entirety below..