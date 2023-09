Curren$y drops off his new album titled Season Opener featuring his Jet Life family. The project contains 21 new songs and spotlights Spitta collabing with members of his Jet Life roster and close associates including Fendi P, Black Cobain, Fiend, I’sis, G Style, Cesar the Nobel, Rob49, Zion, Deelow, Jade, La’ Rixkie God, Domonic Scott, and MyWae.

You can stream Season Opener in its entirety below.