JAY-Z delivers a rare remix to his hit single, “Empire State Of Mind” featuring late jazz musician Gil Scott-Heron. Titled “New York (Concept de Paris)”, the updated track is a mash-up of JAY’s and Alicia Keys’ 2009 hit “Empire State Of Mind” and Gil Scott Heron’s 2010 “New York Is Killing Me”. “New York (Concept de Paris)” is released following JAY’s exclusive performance over the weekend at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris for the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition, supported by Tiffany & Co.

You can stream “New York (Concept de Paris)” below.