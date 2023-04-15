Home Album Stream Album Stream: Yung Bleu – Love Scars 2 Album Stream Album Stream: Yung Bleu – Love Scars 2 By Cyclone - April 15, 2023 Yung Bleu’s delivers the second installment of his Love Scars series. Featuring 15 new records and guest appearances by Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign. You can stream Love Scars 2 in its entirety below.. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Yung Bleu – Kissing On Your Tattoos Music Video: THEY. ft. Yung Bleu – In The Mood New Music: G Herbo ft. Yung Bleu & Murda Beatz – Raining Music Video: Yung Bleu ft. Fivio Foreign – One Of Those Nights Music Video: Yung Bleu – What Type Of Games Album Stream: Yung Bleu – Tantra