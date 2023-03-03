Album Stream: Macklemore – BEN

Macklemore hasn’t released a new album in six year, he makes his official return with his third solo album, BEN. He had this to say about the project:

“I think that the process of making an album is one where you’re trying to get to the core of your own truth, right? You’re stripping away layers, you’re peeling them back. You’re like, okay, who am I? What do I want to say now? And I’ve been rapping for a long time. 25 years. I started when I was 14 years old. So it’s been a journey of a discovery…..I think that my constant answer when people were like, ‘What’s the difference between Macklemore and Ben, the person?’ And my answer would always be like, there is no difference,” he continued. “I hold myself to be as transparent as possible. I want to be myself in the music. I think our journey through life is this process of finding out who we are, what is our purpose, why are we here, and what are we going to do with this time? And every album should reflect that.”

Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by DJ Premier, Sarah Barthel of Phantogram, Tones And I, Jackson Lee Morgan, NLE Choppa, Morray, and more.

You can stream BEN in its entirety below..



