Last night the 65th annual Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah, Beyonce lead the way with 9 nominations and ended up breaking the record for the most Grammy wins by a single artist ever with 32. Kendrick followed her with 8 nominations including Album of The Year, Best Rap Album and more.

Check out the full list of award winners below.

***Updated with notable performances.***

Record of the Year “Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA “Easy on Me” — Adele “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige “You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius “Woman” — Doja Cat “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar WINNER: “About Damn Time” — Lizzo “As It Was” — Harry Styles Album of the Year Voyage — ABBA 30 — Adele Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny Renaissance — Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile Music of the Spheres — Coldplay Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar Special — Lizzo WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles Song of the Year “abcdefu” — Gayle “About Damn Time” — Lizzo “All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Taylor Swift “As It Was” — Harry Styles “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé “Easy on Me” — Adele “God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar WINNER: “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt Best Rap Performance “God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Vegas” — Doja Cat “Pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & Glorilla WINNER: “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar Best Melodic Rap Performance “Beautiful” — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA WINNER: “Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems “First Class” — Jack Harlow “Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer “Big Energy (Live)” — Latto Best Rap Song “Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow feat. Drake WINNER: “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar “Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems “God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug Best Rap Album God Did — DJ Khaled I Never Liked You — Future Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow WINNER: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T Best R&B Performance “Virgo’s Groove” — Beyoncé “Over” — Lucky Daye “Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan “Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak WINNER: “Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long Best Traditional R&B Performance “Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra WINNER: “Plastic Off the Sofa” — Beyoncé “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige “Keeps On Fallin'” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai “‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B Song WINNER: “Cuff It” — Beyoncé “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige “Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long “Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan “Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton Best Progressive R&B Album Operation Funk — Cory Henry Drones — Terrace Martin Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas WINNER: Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy Starfruit — Moonchild Best R&B Album Watch The Sun — PJ Morton WINNER: Black Radio III — Robert Glasper Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown Candydrip — Lucky Daye Best New Artist Anitta Omar Apollo Domi & JD Beck WINNER: Samara Joy Latto Måneskin Muni Long Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg Best Music Video Easy on Me — Adele Yet To Come — BTS Woman — Doja Cat The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar As It Was — Harry Styles WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift Best Pop Solo Performance WINNER: “Easy on Me” — Adele “Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny “Woman” — Doja Cat “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy “About Damn Time” — Lizzo “As It Was” — Harry Styles Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA “Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran “My Universe” — Coldplay & BTS “I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone & Doja Cat WINNER: “Unholy” — Sam Smith & Kim Petras Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album WINNER: Higher — Michael Bublé When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones Evergreen — Pentatonix Thank You — Diana Ross Best Pop Vocal Album Voyage — ABBA 30 — Adele Music of the Spheres — Coldplay Special — Lizzo WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles Best Dance/Electronic Recording WINNER: “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé “Rosewood” — Bonobo “Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo & Miguel “I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha “Intimidated” — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R. “On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol Best Dance/Electronic Music Album WINNER: Renaissance — Beyoncé Fragments — Bonobo Diplo — Diplo The Last Goodbye — Odesza Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck Blooz — Grant Geissman Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau WINNER: Empire Central — Snarky Puppy Best Rock Performance “So Happy It Hurts” — Bryan Adams “Old Man” — Beck “Wild Child” — The Black Keys WINNER: “Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile “Crawl!” — Idles “Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck “Holiday” — Turnstile Best Metal Performance “Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost “We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth “Kill or Be Killed” — Muse WINNER: “Degradation Rules” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi “Blackout” — Turnstile Best Instrumental Composition “African Tales” — Paquito D’Rivera “El País Invisible” — Miguel Zenón “Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues” — Danilo Pérez WINNER: “Refuge” — Geoffrey Keezer “Snapshots” — Pascal Le Beouf Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)” — Armand Hutton “How Deep Is Your Love” — Matt Cusson “Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)” — Danny Elfman “Minnesota, WI” — Remy Le Beouf WINNER: “Scrapple from the Apple” — John Beasley Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals “Let it Happen” — Louis Cole “Never Gonna Be Alone” — Jacob Collier “Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying” — Cécile McLorin Salvant WINNER: “Songbird (Orchestral Version)” — Vince Mendoza “2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)” — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens Best Latin Pop Album Aguilera — Christina Aguilera WINNER: Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo Viajante — Fonseca Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra Best Música Urbana Album Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee La 167 — Farruko The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album El Alimento — Cimafunk Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler 1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte Alegoría — Gaby Moreno Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez WINNER: Motomami — Rosalía Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) Abeja Reina — Chiquis WINNER: Un Canto Por México – El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solís Best Tropical Latin Album WINNER: Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle Legendario — Tito Nieves Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives Best American Roots Performance “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton “Life According to Raechel” — Madison Cunningham “Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito WINNER: “Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band “Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell Best Americana Performance “Silver Moon” [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith] — Eric Alexandrakis “There You Go Again” — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett “The Message” — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin “You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius WINNER: “Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Elvis WINNER: Encanto Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2) Top Gun: Maverick West Side Story Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television) The Batman — Michael Giacchino WINNER: Encanto — Germaine Franco No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory WINNER: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques Old World — Christopher Tin Best Song Written for Visual Media “Be Alive (From King Richard)” — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon “Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)” — Taylor Swift “Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)” — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop “Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)” — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito “Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell WINNER: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)” — Lin-Manuel Miranda Best Comedy Album WINNER: The Closer — Dave Chappelle Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow Sorry — Louis CK We All Scream — Patton Oswalt Best Musical Theater Album Caroline, or Change — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy, & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner, & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast) WINNER: Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast) MJ the Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee, & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast) Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff, & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven, & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) Six: Live on Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast) A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen, & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) Best Music Film Adele One Night Only — Adele Our World — Justin Bieber Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía WINNER: Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse Best Alternative Music Performance “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” — Arctic Monkeys “Certainty” — Big Thief “King’ — Florence + the Machine WINNER: “Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg “Spitting off the Edge of the World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius Best Alternative Music Album WE — Arcade Fire Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief Fossora — Björk WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Best Rock Song “Black Summer” — Red Hot Chili Peppers “Blackout” — Turnstile WINNER: “Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile “Harmonia’s Dream” — The War on Drugs “Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck Best Country Solo Performance “Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini “Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan “In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert “Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris WINNER: “Live Forever” — Willie Nelson Best Country Duo/Group Performance “Wishful Drinking” — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” — Brothers Osborne “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert “Does He Love You – Revisited” — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton WINNER: “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde “Going Where the Lonely Go” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Best Country Song “Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris) “Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs) “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) “If I Was A Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson) WINNER: “‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) Best Country Album Growin’ Up — Luke Combs Palomino — Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde Humble Quest — Maren Morris WINNER: A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album Positano Songs — Will Ackerman Joy — Paul Avgerinos Mantra Americana — Madi Das & Dave Stringer with Bhakti Without Borders The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt WINNER: Mystic Mirror — White Sun Best Improvised Jazz Solo “Rounds (Live)” — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist “Keep Holding On” — Gerald Albright, soloist “Falling” — Melissa Aldana, soloist “Call of the Drum” — Marcus Baylor, soloist “Cherokee/Koko” — John Beasley, soloist WINNER: “Endangered Species” — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist Best Jazz Vocal Album The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project WINNER: Linger Awhile — Samara Joy Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant Best Jazz Instrumental Album WINNER: New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, & Matthew Stevens Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob WINNER: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber, & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene Architecture of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows Best Latin Jazz Album WINNER: Fandango at the Wall in New York — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective Crisálida — Danilo Pérez feat. the Global Messengers If You Will — Flora Purim Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón Best Gospel Performance/Song “Positive” — Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, & Juan Winans, songwriters “When I Pray” — Doe; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters WINNER: “Kingdom” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore, & Jacob Poole, songwriters “The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter “Get Up” — Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett, & Tye Tribbett, songwriters Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder feat. Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover, & Jeff Sojka, songwriter “So Good” — Doe; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones, & Ethan Hulse, songwriters “For God Is With Us” — For King & Country & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, & Luke Smallbone, songwriters WINNER: “Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake, & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters “Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin, & Phil Wickham, songwriters “Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson, & Phil Wickham, songwriters Best Gospel Album Die to Live — Maranda Curtis Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard Clarity — Doe WINNER: One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin All Things New — Tye Tribbett Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Lion — Elevation Worship WINNER: Breathe — Maverick City Music Life After Death — TobyMac Always — Chris Tomlin My Jesus — Anne Wilson Best Roots Gospel Album Let’s Just Praise the Lord — Gaither Vocal Band Confessio – Irish American Roots — Keith & Kristyn Getty The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson 2:22 — Karen Peck & New River WINNER: The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band Best American Roots Song “Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell “Forever” — Sheryl Crow “High and Lonesome” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss WINNER: “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt “Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell “You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius Best Americana Album WINNER: In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile Things Happen That Way — Dr. John Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’ Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt Best Bluegrass Album Toward the Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan WINNER: Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band Best Traditional Blues Album Heavy Load Blues — Gov’t Mule The Blues Don’t Lie — Buddy Guy WINNER: Get on Board — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite Best Contemporary Blues Album Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland Crown — Eric Gales Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars WINNER: Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter Best Folk Album Spellbound — Judy Collins WINNER: Revealer — Madison Cunningham The Light at the End of the Line — Janis Ian Age of Apathy — Aoife O’Donovan Hell on Church Street — Punch Brothers Best Regional Roots Music Album Full Circle — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul feat. LSU Golden Band from Tigerland Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani (Live at the Getty Center) — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani Lucky Man — Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas WINNER: Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky Best Reggae Album WINNER: The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid Gifted — Koffee Scorcha — Sean Paul Third Time’s the Charm — Protoje Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy Best Global Music Performance “Udhero Na” — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar “Gimme Love” — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo “Last Last” — Burna Boy “Neva Bow Down” — Rocky Dawuni feat. Blvk H3ro WINNER: “Bayethe” — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, & Nomcebo Zikode Best Global Music Album Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble Love, Damini — Burna Boy Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest, & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago WINNER: Sakura — Masa Takumi Best Children’s Music Album Into the Little Blue House — Wendy and DB Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band WINNER: The Movement — Alphabet Rockers Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx Space Cadet — Justin Roberts Best Spoken Word Poetry Album Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner WINNER: The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda WINNER: Finding Me — Viola Davis Music Is History — Questlove Best Recording Package WINNER: Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus) Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized) Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann) Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath) Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick, & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists) Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman) Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb, & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas) Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants) WINNER: In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson. & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead) Best Album Notes The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla) Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady) Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch) Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson) WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco) Best Historical Album Against the Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal, & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie) The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould) Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson, & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson) To Whom It May Concern… — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship) WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco) Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen Nija Charles WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr. The-Dream Laura Veltz Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk) Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas, & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper) Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty WINNER: Harry’s House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles) Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder, & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg) Producer of the Year, Non-Classical WINNER: Jack Antonoff Dan Auerbach Boi-1da Dahi Dernst “D’mile” Emile II Best Remixed Recording WINNER: “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé) Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding) “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)” — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette) “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg) Best Immersive Audio Album Aguilera — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera) WINNER: Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell, & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers) Picturing the Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom) Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene) Best Engineered Album, Classical WINNER: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making of the Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post, & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone, & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion) Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene) Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy, & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra) Producer of the Year, Classical Jonathan Allen Christoph Franke James Ginsburg Elaine Martone WINNER: Judith Sherman Best Orchestral Performance “Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath of the World” — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians of the University of Michigan Department of Chamber Music & University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble) “Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) “Eastman: Stay on It” — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up) “John Williams – The Berlin Concert” — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker) WINNER: “Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman” — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) Best Opera Recording Aucoin: “Eurydice” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) WINNER: Blanchard: “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore, & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) “Davis: X – The Life and Times f Malcolm X” — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson, & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus) Best Choral Performance Bach: “St. John Passion”— John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir) WINNER: “Born” — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers, & James Reese; The Crossing) Verdi: “Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez, & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance Beethoven: “Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets” — Dover Quartet “Musical Remembrances” — Neave Trio “Perspectives” — Third Coast Percussion WINNER: Shaw: :Evergreen” — Attacca Quartet “What Is American” — PUBLIQuartet Best Classical Instrumental Solo Abels: “Isolation Variation” — Hilary Hahn Bach: “The Art of Life” — Daniil Trifonov Beethoven: “Diabelli Variations” — Mitsuko Uchida WINNER: “Letters for the Future” — Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) “A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic” — Mak Grgić Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro) How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus) Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & the Knights; Reginald Mobley) WINNER: Voice of Nature – The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist Best Classical Compendium WINNER: An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers Best Contemporary Classical Composition Akiho: “Ligneous Suite” — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet) Bermel: “Intonations” — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet) Gubaidulina: “The Wrath of God” — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester WINNER: Puts: “Contact” — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & the Philadelphia Orchestra) Simon: “Requiem for the Enslaved” — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé, & Hub New Music) Best Rock Album Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello and the Impersonators Crawler by Idles Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly WINNER: Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne

Bad Bunny

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Quavo and Maverick City Music

Samara Joy



Steve Lacy and Thundercat

Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Chris Stapleton

The 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop


