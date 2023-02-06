Last night the 65th annual Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah, Beyonce lead the way with 9 nominations and ended up breaking the record for the most Grammy wins by a single artist ever with 32. Kendrick followed her with 8 nominations including Album of The Year, Best Rap Album and more.
Check out the full list of award winners below.
***Updated with notable performances.***
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“abcdefu” — Gayle
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Taylor Swift
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt
Best Rap Performance
“God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” — Doja Cat
“Pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & Glorilla
WINNER: “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Beautiful” — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
WINNER: “Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems
“First Class” — Jack Harlow
“Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live)” — Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
WINNER: “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems
“God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
Best Rap Album
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
WINNER: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best R&B Performance
“Virgo’s Groove” — Beyoncé
“Over” — Lucky Daye
“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
WINNER: “Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra
WINNER: “Plastic Off the Sofa” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“Keeps On Fallin'” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
“‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
WINNER: “Cuff It” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long
“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
WINNER: Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Starfruit — Moonchild
Best R&B Album
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
WINNER: Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
WINNER: Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Music Video
Easy on Me — Adele
Yet To Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: “Easy on Me” — Adele
“Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” — Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone & Doja Cat
WINNER: “Unholy” — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
“Rosewood” — Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo & Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated” — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
“On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin
Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck
Blooz — Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau
WINNER: Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“So Happy It Hurts” — Bryan Adams
“Old Man” — Beck
“Wild Child” — The Black Keys
WINNER: “Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!” — Idles
“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
“Holiday” — Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
“Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost
“We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth
“Kill or Be Killed” — Muse
WINNER: “Degradation Rules” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi
“Blackout” — Turnstile
Best Instrumental Composition
“African Tales” — Paquito D’Rivera
“El País Invisible” — Miguel Zenón
“Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues” — Danilo Pérez
WINNER: “Refuge” — Geoffrey Keezer
“Snapshots” — Pascal Le Beouf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
“As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)” — Armand Hutton
“How Deep Is Your Love” — Matt Cusson
“Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)” — Danny Elfman
“Minnesota, WI” — Remy Le Beouf
WINNER: “Scrapple from the Apple” — John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Let it Happen” — Louis Cole
“Never Gonna Be Alone” — Jacob Collier
“Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying” — Cécile McLorin Salvant
WINNER: “Songbird (Orchestral Version)” — Vince Mendoza
“2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)” — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
WINNER: Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
Viajante — Fonseca
Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
WINNER: Motomami — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
WINNER: Un Canto Por México – El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER: Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best American Roots Performance
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton
“Life According to Raechel” — Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito
WINNER: “Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Silver Moon” [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith] — Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Again” — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett
“The Message” — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin
“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
WINNER: “Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
WINNER: Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino
WINNER: Encanto — Germaine Franco
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory
WINNER: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques
Old World — Christopher Tin
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Be Alive (From King Richard)” — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon
“Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)” — Taylor Swift
“Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)” — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop
“Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)” — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito
“Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
WINNER: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
Caroline, or Change — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy, & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner, & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
WINNER: Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
MJ the Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee, & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff, & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven, & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Six: Live on Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen, & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía
WINNER: Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” — Arctic Monkeys
“Certainty” — Big Thief
“King’ — Florence + the Machine
WINNER: “Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg
“Spitting off the Edge of the World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” — Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Blackout” — Turnstile
WINNER: “Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile
“Harmonia’s Dream” — The War on Drugs
“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Best Country Solo Performance
“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan
“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
WINNER: “Live Forever” — Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Wishful Drinking” — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” — Brothers Osborne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You – Revisited” — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
WINNER: “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“Going Where the Lonely Go” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
“Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“If I Was A Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
WINNER: “‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
WINNER: A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Positano Songs — Will Ackerman
Joy — Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana — Madi Das & Dave Stringer with Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt
WINNER: Mystic Mirror — White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Rounds (Live)” — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
“Keep Holding On” — Gerald Albright, soloist
“Falling” — Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Call of the Drum” — Marcus Baylor, soloist
“Cherokee/Koko” — John Beasley, soloist
WINNER: “Endangered Species” — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
WINNER: Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
WINNER: New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, & Matthew Stevens
Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding
Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob
WINNER: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber, & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene
Architecture of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Fandango at the Wall in New York — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Crisálida — Danilo Pérez feat. the Global Messengers
If You Will — Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Positive” — Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, & Juan Winans, songwriters
“When I Pray” — Doe; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
WINNER: “Kingdom” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore, & Jacob Poole, songwriters
“The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
“Get Up” — Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett, & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder feat. Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover, & Jeff Sojka, songwriter
“So Good” — Doe; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones, & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
“For God Is With Us” — For King & Country & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
WINNER: “Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake, & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
“Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin, & Phil Wickham, songwriters
“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson, & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Die to Live — Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard
Clarity — Doe
WINNER: One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
All Things New — Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Lion — Elevation Worship
WINNER: Breathe — Maverick City Music
Life After Death — TobyMac
Always — Chris Tomlin
My Jesus — Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
Let’s Just Praise the Lord — Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio – Irish American Roots — Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson
2:22 — Karen Peck & New River
WINNER: The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best American Roots Song
“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell
“Forever” — Sheryl Crow
“High and Lonesome” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
WINNER: “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Best Americana Album
WINNER: In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Toward the Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan
WINNER: Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues — Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie — Buddy Guy
WINNER: Get on Board — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall
Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland
Crown — Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper
Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars
WINNER: Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
Spellbound — Judy Collins
WINNER: Revealer — Madison Cunningham
The Light at the End of the Line — Janis Ian
Age of Apathy — Aoife O’Donovan
Hell on Church Street — Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Full Circle — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul feat. LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani (Live at the Getty Center) — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man — Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
WINNER: Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted — Koffee
Scorcha — Sean Paul
Third Time’s the Charm — Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
“Udhero Na” — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
“Gimme Love” — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
“Last Last” — Burna Boy
“Neva Bow Down” — Rocky Dawuni feat. Blvk H3ro
WINNER: “Bayethe” — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest, & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
WINNER: Sakura — Masa Takumi
Best Children’s Music Album
Into the Little Blue House — Wendy and DB
Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
WINNER: The Movement — Alphabet Rockers
Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet — Justin Roberts
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
WINNER: The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda
WINNER: Finding Me — Viola Davis
Music Is History — Questlove
Best Recording Package
WINNER: Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick, & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb, & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
WINNER: In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson. & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
Best Album Notes
The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Best Historical Album
Against the Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal, & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson, & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
To Whom It May Concern… — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas, & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty
WINNER: Harry’s House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder, & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
“Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)” — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Aguilera — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
WINNER: Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell, & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing the Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
WINNER: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making of the Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post, & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone, & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy, & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
WINNER: Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
“Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath of the World” — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians of the University of Michigan Department of Chamber Music & University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Eastman: Stay on It” — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
“John Williams – The Berlin Concert” — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
WINNER: “Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman” — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
Aucoin: “Eurydice” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
WINNER: Blanchard: “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore, & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Davis: X – The Life and Times f Malcolm X” — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson, & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Bach: “St. John Passion”— John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
WINNER: “Born” — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers, & James Reese; The Crossing)
Verdi: “Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez, & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: “Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets” — Dover Quartet
“Musical Remembrances” — Neave Trio
“Perspectives” — Third Coast Percussion
WINNER: Shaw: :Evergreen” — Attacca Quartet
“What Is American” — PUBLIQuartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Abels: “Isolation Variation” — Hilary Hahn
Bach: “The Art of Life” — Daniil Trifonov
Beethoven: “Diabelli Variations” — Mitsuko Uchida
WINNER: “Letters for the Future” — Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
“A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic” — Mak Grgić
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & the Knights; Reginald Mobley)
WINNER: Voice of Nature – The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Best Classical Compendium
WINNER: An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho: “Ligneous Suite” — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
Bermel: “Intonations” — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
Gubaidulina: “The Wrath of God” — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester
WINNER: Puts: “Contact” — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & the Philadelphia Orchestra)
Simon: “Requiem for the Enslaved” — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé, & Hub New Music)
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys
The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello and the Impersonators
Crawler by Idles
Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly
WINNER: Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne
Bad Bunny
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Quavo and Maverick City Music
Samara Joy
Steve Lacy and Thundercat
Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Chris Stapleton
