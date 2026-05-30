New Music: Wyclef Jean ft. G Herbo – 2010 – Mr. October

May 30, 2026

Wyclef Jean calls on G-Herbo for his new track “2010 – Mr. October”. Off of his upcoming Clef Notes project. The record opens with a warm, guitar-led feel before settling into a reflective rap pocket. Wyclef uses the track to move through memory, migration, language, and survival, bringing the perspective of someone who has spent decades turning global experience into hip-hop language. G Herbo fits that weight well, adding a grittier Chicago edge without pulling the song away from its meditative center.

You can stream “2010 – Mr. October” below.

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