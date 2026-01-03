New Music: DaBaby ft. Twin – Don’t Insult Me

January 3, 2026

DaBaby rips off a new two-minute warning shot titled “Don’t Insult Me” with Twin. Off of DaBaby’s upcoming album, Be More Grateful, which is set to drop on January 16th.

You can stream “Don’t Insult Me” below.

