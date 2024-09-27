New Music: The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti – Timeless

in

Earlier this month, The Weeknd announced that his next album would be titled Hurry Up Tomorrow. He returns with his latest single, “Timeless”, featuring Playboi Carti. He premiered this record at his São Paulo show.

You can stream “Timeless” below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

New Music: The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti & Madonna – Popular Music Video: The Weeknd Ft. Playboi Carti & Madonna – Popular Music Video: Future & Metro Boomin – Type Shit (Ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti) / Young Metro (Ft. The Weeknd) Default ThumbnailMusic Video: Playboi Carti – R.I.P. Default ThumbnailNew Music: Playboi Carti – Check Music Video: Travis Scott Ft. Playboi Carti – FE!N

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *