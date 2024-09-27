New Music: The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti – Timeless

Earlier this month, The Weeknd announced that his next album would be titled Hurry Up Tomorrow. He returns with his latest single, “Timeless”, featuring Playboi Carti. He premiered this record at his São Paulo show.
You can stream “Timeless” below.
