Eminem chin checks your top 5 on his new single, “Tobey”, featuring his fellow Detroit rappers Big Sean and BabyTron. Inspired by actor Tobey Maguire, who played Peter Parker and Spider-Man. The three set shit off with their witty flows. “Tobey” is the follow-up to “Houdini” and are both records are off of Em’s upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

You can stream “Tobey” below.