Denzel Curry links with TiaCorine and Ferg for his new single, “Hot One”. Produced by FNZ and SkipOnDaBeat, Denzel, Tia & Ferg come our swinging on the energetic record. “Hot One” is the first release off of Denzel Curry’s upcoming project, King Of The Mischievous South, Vol. 2.

You can stream “Hot One” below.