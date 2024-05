Gunna drops off his latest single, “Whatsapp (Wassam)”. Produced by Turbo, Gunna stunts on his opp with his cocky flow. “Whatsapp (Wassam)” is follows his previous releases “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset.His new album , One Of Wun is on the way.

You can stream “Whatsapp (Wassam)” below.