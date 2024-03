DJ Premier takes a trip to the West to link up with Snoop Dogg for his new single, “Can U Dig That?”. Lead by Premier’s boom bap instrumental and scratches, Snoop kicks his Left Coast lingo as he slides on the track. “Can U Dig That?” follows DJ Premier’s “Work This Out” featuring Russ and “In Moe (Speculation)” with Common.

You can stream “Can U Dig That?” below.