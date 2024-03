Joyner Lucas is gearing up to release his new project Not Now, I’m Busy. He gives fans his latest offering “Best For Me” featuring Country rap singer Jelly Roll. With Jelly Roll’s soulful hook, Joyner speaks on the turmoil of a tough relationships from addiction and life. “Best For Me” follows his most recent release “Sticks & Stones” featuring Conway The Machine. Not Now, I’m Busy is set to drop on May 22nd.

You can stream “Best For Me” below.