PARTYNEXTDOOR recently announced his upcoming 4th album. He had this to say about the project:

“This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt. “I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”

Here is his new single “R e a l W o m a n” which is his first solo release since 2023’s “Resentment” and “Her Old Friends”.

You can stream “R e a l W o m a n” below.