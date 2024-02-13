New Music: Bryson Tiller – Whatever She Wants

Bryson Tiller puts his single “Whatever She Wants” on all DSP. Originally from his 2023 mixtape Slum Tiller. He had this to say about the single:

“This direction of this song and [upcoming] video was inspired by late nights at strip clubs in Miami. I was never a fan of strip clubs but after getting to know a few dancers I really wanted to create something that they could either get ready to, or dance to. This song is actually the complete opposite of the music you will find on my next album.”

You can stream “Whatever She Wants” below