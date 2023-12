Wiz Khalifa is back at it with another new record. Following his Good Burger 2 Soundtrack release “No Fear”, Wiz gives fans a new single titled “Up The Ladder”. Produced by Big Jerm and LNK. He also announced that his new mixtape, Decisions is set to drop on December 1st. This will be his third mixtape release of 2023.

You can stream “Up The Ladder” below.

***Updated with the official video.***