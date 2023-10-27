CyHi links with his former G.O.O.D. Music collaborator Pusha T for a new record titled “Mr. Put That Shit On”. He is currently working on a new project titled The Story of Mr. EGOT. He had this to say about the project:

“Introducing “The Story of Mr. EGOT,” a narrative that unfolds the fascinating journey of Philip Michael Thomas, an accomplished American actor and musician who coined the term “EGOT.” Despite his remarkable talents, he has not received nominations for any of these prestigious awards. Mr. Thomas’s impressive career includes starring roles in the iconic 1980s TV series “Miami Vice,” a captivating performance in the 1976 film “Sparkle,” and memorable voiceover in the video game series “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories” in 2002 and 2006, among other achievements. Each chapter in this narrative pays homage to the art of storytelling, offering a unique perspective on the life of Mr. EGOT, all through the imaginative lens of Cydel “CyHi” Young.”

You can stream “Mr. Put That Shit On” below.