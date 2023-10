After Sway had the exclusive a couple months back, Wu-Tang Clan officially release their new single “Claudine” produced by DJ Mathematics. Featuring neo-soul songstress Nicole Bus, Method Man and Ghostface Killah as they speak on the lady in their lives. “Claudine” follows Ghostface Killah’s latest single, “Yupp!” featuring Remy Ma and ahead of their New York State Of Mind Tour finale with Nas and De La Soul.

