Jermaine Dupri gets smooth with the ladies on his new single, “Pick It Up” featuring Jacquees. Produced by himself and Bryan-Michael Cox, JD & Jaquees get naughty for the night in the new bop.“Pick It Up” is Jermaine’s first new music since his and Curren$y’s collaborative album, For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1.

You can stream “Pick It Up” below.