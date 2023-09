Brent Faiyaz is falling in love with his new single, “WY@”. Produced by Anthoine Walters, Berg, Dpat, Otxhello, and Jonathan Wells, Brent rules the bedroom and sings of a love affair that he can’t get over. “WY@” follows Brent’s track “Moment Of Your Life” featuring Coco Jones.

You can stream “WY@” below.