Home New Music New Music: Young Scooter ft. Future – Hard To Handle New Music New Music: Young Scooter ft. Future – Hard To Handle By Cyclone - August 19, 2023 Young Scooter links up with Future for his latest collab, “Hard To Handle”. Produced by DY Krazy and Slowburnz, Scooter spits his their street-relsated bars. Off of his upcoming album, Streets Krazy. You can stream “Hard To Handle” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: DJ Khaled ft. Future, Lil Baby & Lil Uzi Vert – Supposed to Be Loved Music Video: Quavo & Future – Turn Yo Clic Up New Music: Killer Mike ft. Future, Andre 3000 & Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers New Music: Toosii ft. Future – Favorite Song (Toxic Version) Music Video: The Weeknd ft Future – Double Fantasy Music Video: Metro Boomin ft. Don Toliver & Future – Too Many Nights