Everything is good with Usher on his new record “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage. Produced by Mel & Mus. Usher reminisce about a former relationship and how they’re still on good terms. Summer Walker adds the woman’s point of view with hopes to find peace while 21 keep his lover on the line. “Good Good” is the follow-up to Usher’s “Glu” single.

You can stream “Good Good” below.