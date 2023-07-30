Home New Music New Music: Flo Milli – Fruit Loop New Music New Music: Flo Milli – Fruit Loop By Cyclone - July 30, 2023 Flo Milli keeps it fruity with her new single, “Fruit Loop”. Produced by Young Fyre, Flo Milli goes in on her competition with her playful lyrics. “Fruit Loop” follows her previous track, “Flo Milli“. You can stream “Fruit Loop” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Flo Milli – Nasty Dancer New Music: Flo Milli ft. Lola Brooke & Maiya The Don – Conceited (Remix) Music Video: Ludacris ft. Flo Milli & PJ – Buying All Black