Bas links up with J. Cole for a new single titled “Passport Bros”. Produced by DŹŁ (diēsel), Luca Mauti, and AzizTheShake. This is the second single from Bas upcoming album. Bas & J. Cole speak on their exploits over the bouncy instrumental. “Passport Bros” follows Bas’ track “The Jackie”.

You can stream “Passport Bros” below.